Students return for new year of learning

The Henry Lawson High School has welcomed new and returning students to the school for a great year of learning.
Year 7 2024
It has been a pleasure to welcome Year 7 to The Henry Lawson High School, the students have really embraced their new routines, teachers, and subjects.
The students have made a positive start to their new high school journey, and we look forward to watching them settle in.
Year 12 Jerseys Have Arrived
Excitement fills the air as the long-awaited Year 12 jerseys have finally arrived! With the arrival of the jerseys, students can now proudly embrace the symbolism of their academic journey reaching its peak and the commencement of a new chapter in their schooling.
