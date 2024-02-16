Lots on at Grenfell Library

While school may have gone back in session for term one of 2024, there are plenty of programs still on offer at the Grenfell Library.
The library hosts Chess Club for Adults every fortnight on the first and third Thursday of the month. However the chess boards can be borrowed to play with at anytime when the library is open.
Baby Bounce is being held every first and third Tuesday of the month during the school term starting at 10:30am.
Storytime is being held every first and third Wednesday of the month during school term. Storytime begins at the library at 10:15am.
Junior Book Club is held every second Thursday of the month from 4:30pm-5:30pm
Friday Morning Book Club is hosted at the Library on the Friday at the end of each month from 11:00am-12:00pm
Lego Club is hosted at the Grenfell Library on the first Friday of the month from 3:30pm-4:30pm
Brain Game will take place at the Grenfell Library on every Friday for a 10 week program from 11:30am-12:30pm
Anyone wishing to come along and join in these programs have no need to book to attend any of these programs.
All are welcome to come along and join in the fun at the library.
For more information about what's happening at the Grenfell Library, visit their Facebook page or head online to https://grenfellpubliclibrary.org.au/
