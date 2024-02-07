Giant first steps for little feet

It's been a big week for hundreds of local children from around the region.
Many have donned their uniform to start kindergarten for the first time and have spent their first few days in big school.
St Joseph's Primary School's kindergarten class of 2024 were welcomed to their first day of kindy on February 1 with various ice-breaking activities, allowing them to get to know their teachers, classmates and build new friendships.
New kindergarten students were welcomed to their first official day at Grenfell Public School on February 6 by their teachers Mr Steve Kilby, Mrs Nicole Kilby, and the SLSO: Mrs Helen Carpenter.
Before their first full day of big school, Grenfell Public School's new kindergarten students toured their rooms during the Best Start days on February 1, 2 and February 5.
While there's a little uncertainty for what's ahead, there's also much excitement, with seeing their friends or making new ones and playing usually topping the list of what these youngsters look forward to in their first days.
Along with a great day of learning and exploring the school, Grenfell Public School's kindergarten students, along with the older kids will be able to look forward to some fun school activities ahead including the school swimming carnival on February 16.
Pictured left: Back - Billy, Dominic, Lewis, Tully, Declan, Carter, Levi, Harry, Billy, Leo, Evie, Daniel, Theo, Landon, Cruz, Cohen. Front: Arya, Raven, Ethan, Zander, Ruby, Mia, Marley, Jaxson. Kindergarten Teachers: Mr Steve Kilby, Mrs Nicole Kilby, SLSO: Mrs Helen Carpenter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.