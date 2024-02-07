Zone Young Woman finals this weekend

On Saturday February 10, Grenfell's Young Woman representative, Bridget Baker, will compete in Narromine at the Zone 6 final of this year's The Land Royal Easter Show Young Woman competition.
Participants in the competition are judged on personality, confidence, goals, general knowledge, rural knowledge, personal presentation and volunteer or community involvement.
Judging at Narromine this Saturday occurs throughout the day and includes a formal interview with the three judges, a luncheon and an on-stage interview in the evening.
In a post to the Grenfell Show's Facebook page Bridget shared her experience of attending a personal development weekend in preparation for the Zone 6 final.
"Last weekend I was fortunate enough to travel to Dubbo for the Young Woman's personal development training weekend," Bridget said.
"Although I was initially nervous to meet new people and attend the workshops, the girls I met were amazing, young, like-minded women who made the weekend so memorable.
"The workshops we completed over the weekend were very interesting and helped me to feel more confident in public speaking and in myself.
"I really enjoyed learning table etiquette and was particularly excited to know what seasonal colours best suited me and making lovely friends, which I will be able to reconnect with at the Zone finals," she said.
"Sue and Christina were amazing at running the weekend, as they ensured we learnt life skills and felt comfortable enough to participate in the workshops to build our confidence.
"I'd like to thank the Grenfell Show Society for giving me the opportunity to attend the Young Woman's Personal Development Training Weekend and for their support and encouragement throughout my journey," Bridget said.
"I look forward to representing Grenfell at the Zone finals in February."
Bridget said she would highly recommend any young girls, who may be interested in competing for their local show in the Young Woman's Competition to give it a go as it has been one of the best experiences.
"It will greatly help you to build confidence and make connections," she said.
Grenfell PAH&I wrote they are extremely proud to have Bridget as their representative and wish her all the best best weekend in Narromine.
Zone 6 covers a large part of the state including, but not limited to, the towns of Grenfell, Cowra, Canowindra, Dubbo, Eugowra, Gilgandra, Blayney, Peak Hill, Cudal, Cumnock, Warren and Bathurst.
