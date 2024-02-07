Residents eligible for a Sky-High subsidy

Weddin residents are set to benefit from a new Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) Satellite Internet Subsidy Program.
The program supports access to internet coverage via the LEO satellite internet network, as an alternative to the National Broadband Network Sky Muster satellite service.
Residents may be more familiar with LEO Satellite Internet under its commercial name of Starlink.
From today, February 8, 2024, when eligible residents purchase a new LEO satellite internet connection, they can apply to the program and receive a subsidy of up to $1500, to cover costs associated with the satellite dish, hardware such as router, adapter, mounts and cables and associated installation costs.
The program will end when the funds are exhausted, or on April 30, 2024, whichever comes first.
"I am thrilled to announce the LEO Satellite Internet Subsidy Program," Weddin Mayor Craig Bembrick said.
"This program will support resident's access to high speed internet. I'm excited that such a pragmatic program has been developed for the Weddin community".
Stage One of the program has been developed for new LEO satellite connections made after February 8.
Stage One of the program is not retrospective and expenses incurred before this date are ineligible. Depending on uptake of Stage One of the program, a Stage Two may be implemented.
Stage Two may allow for customers with existing LEO satellite internet to make a retrospective claim for subsidy.
Applications for Stage Two may open on March 1, 2024.
In recognition of the timing of this project overlapping with the peak annual farming pressures of sowing, applicants may submit their Stage Two applications from February 8.
This is to ease undue pressure on our agricultural community during what is already a stressful time.
This allowance will be done with the understanding that a Stage Two is not guaranteed, nor will these applications enter the assessment queue before a Stage Two is officially announced and opened.
"The majority of the Weddin Shire, outside of the town of Grenfell, is serviced by the NBN Satellite network. This network limits resident's ability to capitalise on the opportunities that come from reliable high speed internet, including social, health and economic opportunities. This new program will help address the digital divide in our community," Cr Bembrick said.
The project guidelines, outlining eligibility criteria and the application form are available at https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/Council/Forms
For more information on the project, contact Weddin Shire Council's Economic Development Officer Auburn Carr on 02 6343 1864 or auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au
