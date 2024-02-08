Goannas' Poker Run returns

Rev up your engines and join the thrill at the Grenfell Goannas Poker Run! Mark your calendars, rally your mates, and save the date for Saturday, March 2.
Celebrating a decade of roaring rides, this year's Poker Run promises to be a ripper. Don't miss out on the action-packed 10th-anniversary edition.
Registrations kick off at the Grenfell Bowling Club from 7:30am on the day, with the convoy hitting the road at a sharp 9:30 am Get ready for a day filled with twists, turns, and good times!
With a whopping $700 up for grabs in prize money, this ride isn't just about the journey.
One of the event organisers Lorraine Harveyson said they are expecting a fair amount of registrations this year, based on last year's entry numbers.
From starting with 68 riders 10 years ago, the fundraising event has grown to around 295 participants last year, with only a short break due to COVID-19.
The poker run is expected to take participants on a 280km ride, Ms Harveyson said, with the final pit stop back where it all began - the Grenfell Bowling Club.
The cost is just $30 for a day you'll remember. And for those who don't ride there is also a courtesy bus which will travel along with the ride.
With corner marshals and a breakdown vehicle, Ms Harveyson said they are lucky they have a good lot of colunteers.
Don't worry about going hungry; dinner is available at the club before you get ready to dance the night away with live entertainment by 'Elk Mountain'.
