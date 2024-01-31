CASP funding boosts Grenfell artists

In a bid to foster confidence, resilience, and affordable participation among local emerging artists, Grenfell Artists Inc. has secured $2,575 in funding from the Country Arts Support Program (CASP).
The initiative aims to uplift budding talents, providing them with half-price workshops to explore new skills and mediums, ultimately enabling them to showcase their work in the newly developed "Little Gallery" in Grenfell.
CASP, an annual funding program by the NSW Government, has allocated $17,000 to support nine arts activities across the NSW Central West region in 2024.
Arts OutWest, the regional arts development organization managing CASP locally, recently unveiled the recipients of these grants, emphasizing the themes of building arts group memberships, employing local artists, upskilling practitioners, and supporting new art spaces.
GAI's project aligns with the broader vision of CASP, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the local arts scene.
The funding, which prioritises exciting arts activities, development of new work, public outcomes, and future sustainability for arts groups, will play a pivotal role in nurturing Grenfell's artistic community.
Kylie Shead, Executive Director of Arts OutWest, expressed the organization's commitment to promoting value for money in the funded projects.
With 23 applications for the 2024 round, requesting over $61,000 in total, Ms Shead noted the high demand and quality of applications, showcasing the vibrancy of the local arts scene.
"The CASP allocation for the region hasn't substantially increased in 20 years. We continue to advocate to the NSW government for an increase in this funding," Shead emphasised, acknowledging the need for sustained support to meet the growing demand for artistic endeavors.
GAI's project exemplifies the diverse range of activities supported by CASP, focusing on sustainable arts participation and inclusivity.
The funded projects, spanning across the Central West region, include initiatives such as dance teacher training, multicultural art workshops, and collaborative projects like ERTHWRX residency for National Science Week.
The projects collectively aim to employ 36 professional arts practitioners, engage nearly 70 other artists, involve over 70 volunteers, and reach audiences numbering in the thousands.
With a total representation of $73,813 in regional economic activity, the projects showcase the impact of arts funding on both the cultural and economic landscape.
As the funded projects kick off in February 2024, Arts OutWest remains dedicated to supporting regional projects with an audience development focus through additional funds from Create NSW.
The ongoing commitment to fostering the arts in Central West NSW positions Arts OutWest as a vital catalyst for cultural development.
For more information about Arts OutWest and the supported projects, visit www.artsoutwest.org.au. Stay tuned for further announcements on regional projects and developments in the arts scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.