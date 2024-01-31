The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
CASP funding boosts Grenfell artists

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
February 1 2024 - 10:30am
Artists in Grenfell working hard on their pieces.
In a bid to foster confidence, resilience, and affordable participation among local emerging artists, Grenfell Artists Inc. has secured $2,575 in funding from the Country Arts Support Program (CASP).

