Not so little pigs run amok

The Three Little Pigs - it's been a popular bedtime story for generations.
In Grenfell a new chapter of their adventures has been written with reports of three, not so little pigs, causing havoc in local gardens.
"On Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Council was contacted by a property owner on Adelargo Road informing us that there were three pigs that had entered their private property," Weddin general manager Noreen Vu told the Grenfell Record.
Ms Vu told the Record further enquiries revealed although this was the first report, the pigs had been sighted straying several times both on the roadway and on private land, causing damage to personal property and destruction to the environment.
They were identified as being domestic pigs, two sows and one boar.
"All owners of any livestock must ensure that the livestock can be contained effectively at all times within the confines of the private land in which they are being kept," Ms Vu said.
"Fencing must be of adequate strength and tension and erected in a manner which prevents livestock from pushing through, jumping over or burrowing under," she said.
It is an offence under the Public Spaces (Unattended Property) Act 2021 to "Leave animal unattended in public place" or "allow animal on private land without permission" which may attract a fine of $660.
"Council commenced initial enquiries and assistance with surrounding property owners and has issued correspondence to the alleged owners of the pigs," Ms Vu said.
Weddin Council enquiries and an investigation are continuing with action pending, Ms Vu said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.