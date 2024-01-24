And the Australia Day finalists are...

The finalists for the Weddin Shire Australia Day 2024 awards have been revealed.
Recipients will receive their awards at Grenfell's Australia Day celebrations in Taylor Park on Friday, January 26, 2024.
Annie Armstrong
Annie has been nominated for the Higher School Certificate Award for Outstanding achievement in: Biology; Extension 1 Mathematics and Extension 2 Mathematics and Physical Education. High achievement in: Advanced English; and Chemistry.
Weddin Shire School Youth Achievement Awards.
Quandialla Public School nomination: Heidi Morley - Heidi is a dedicated student who consistently achieves high results at school. As well as being a diligent student, Heidi demonstrates compassion and caring for others. Heidi has represented Quandialla Public school in swimming, athletics and cross-country.
Caragabal Public School: Nicholas Penfold - Nicholas has been nominated for his exceptional contributions to their school community. Nicholas exhibits strong leadership qualities, ensuring inclusivity and care for all CPS students across various activities. Serving as a powerful role model, he inspires his peers with his dedication and positive attitude. In the realm of sports, Nicholas has made remarkable contributions, particularly in rugby.
St Joseph's Catholic School: Camilla Metcalfe - Camilla Metcalfe has served as School Captain throughout 2023. Camilla us an enthusiastic participant and contributor to a wide range of school and community activities and events including the Henry Lawson Festival, Minni Vinnies, member of the Student Representative Council, member of the school choir, the swimming club and the local pony club.
Camilla is a talented sports person and has represented the school in a wide range of sports including netball, swimming, rugby union, cross-country and athletics.
Grenfell Public School: Henry Power - The past year Henry has been a part of the school leadership team, taking on the role of a school captain. He has achieved high academic results across all key learning areas. Henry was a valuable representative of our school debating team and was selected to represent the region at State level.
Henry has been a positive role model for our Student Body consistently displaying the schools values of respect, responsibility and resilience in all that he does. Henry received the Bob Hill Student of the Year Award for 2023 at the Grenfell Public School.
The Henry Lawson High School: Xanthe Johnson - Xanthe was the 2023 Student of the Year at The Henry Lawson High School. This award recognised Xanthe's academic and sporting achievements while acknowledging her contributions in the whole school community. Xanthe received the Academic Excellence award in Year 10 for consistent effort and application across all of the subjects that she studied in 2023.
As the recipient of the P&C Award for Outstanding Contribution to School Community, Xanthe is recognised for her involvement in the school band, student representative council, peer reading and the show team.
Karen Stuttle - Karen Stuttle and her family moved to Grenfell a little over 12 months ago. Karen is a school teacher in Canowindra now, but formally an experienced chef in Sydney.
Karen has lived experience and comes from a long line of giving from the heart.
Karen wanted to do something and as she is an experienced chef, she decided to provide restaurant quality food, to provide human contact and build relationships within her community.
Weddin Mountain of Joy was created. Karen is not a charity, but an exceptional chef, with love and support from her family and with the generosity from the community, she gives her time to create and deliver hugs and meals for individuals and families each fortnight. On average each fortnight, 45 deliveries are made. For some it is for while they recuperate, catching up on bills and not quite having enough for the week.
Grace Apps and Amber Atkins - A combined nomination for their outstanding efforts in raising funds for the Eugowra Flood Appeal. Amber Atkins and Grace Apps are the instigators FUNDS4FLOODS Eugowra Appeal and worked closely with the Grenfell Lions Club.
The Lions Club donated the proceeds of their Friday Night Meat Raffles at the Railway Hotel on November 17 which raised $1,063. For every dollar raised by these raffles the Lions Club and the Railway Hotel Grenfell both matched dollar for dollar. Lions continued to donate and match the Friday night raffle.
Amber and Grace continued seeking donation from business houses and the community and organised a musical evening auction at the Grenfell Bowling Club. At this event alone, just over $15,000 was raised.
On 5 January 2023, Amber and Grace and members of the Grenfell Lions Club travelled to Eugowra to present Grenfell's gift to Eugowra, a total of $41,044.95.
Grenfell Dramatic Society - The Grenfell Dramatic Society is a remarkable organisation that has brought joy and laughter to the Weddin Shire Community through their various events. They have showcased their talent and creativity in musicals, fashion parades and trivia nights, catering to a diverse crowd of all ages and interests.
They deserve to be recognised for their passion and commitment to provide entertainment to our region
NAIDOC Grenfell - Nominated for event of the year to bring further awareness to the Weddin Shire of the importance of keeping Indigenous Culture visible and practiced.
The committee based their work within the local Primary Schools within the Shire.
Involving over 100 students in art, dance, language and food. Performances of dance and an exhibition of 22 paintings culminated in the event being a community success involving students from year 3 to year 6 from 5 local schools.
There were also craft workshops, language and singing in language, experienced by both students and their family members as well as resident of the Weddin Shire.
The committee wants the Shire to recognise this event as a progressive and positive event displaying a culture and history that should not be forgotten.
Peter Butcher - Peter served Australia proudly, for a period of 23 years, joining the Australian Army in 1974 at the age of 24. Previous to that he was in the Australian Army Reserve for 3 years.
Peter has been a member of the RSL Grenfell Sub Branch since 1994. Once becoming a member of the Grenfell Sub Branch, he has established himself as a member that can be relied upon. Peter has become a stalwart of the Grenfell Branch volunteering and assuming the roles of: Trustee, Vice Secretary, Vice Treasurer, and Deputy Welfare Officer.
Peter joined the Grenfell Lions Club in October 1996 and has been a very active member ever since.
Peter was named 'Lion of the Year' in 1999, 2002, 2016 and 2019 for his service to the Club and the Community for his various roles with the Grenfell Lions Club. He is also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for the Lions Club and St Joseph's Parish and Palliative Care Group in Grenfell.
Glenda Miles - Glenda is always smiling, always happy, always helpful.
As a volunteer for Community Transport you will see Glenda driving the bus every Wednesday for the shopping trip, outside the IGA waiting in the taxi to take you home and drop you and the shopping to your door, or heading to Orange for a medical appointment. There are always special requests for Glenda.
Always up, always on the go, to ease the lives of others.
Delivering farm eggs to the butcher, fresh produce to the Gunyah. If she has fruit on the trees at home she will out the word out to come and pick what you need. Glenda is a much loved resident of Grenfell.
Mary Corkeron - Mary moved to Grenfell 5 years ago and immediately immersed herself in community life, engaging with many organisations where she could actively support a range of people providing astonishing physical, educational, cultural and spiritual guidance both formally and informally in and around Grenfell.
Recently she commented to a community member that the past 5 years have been the best of her life.
Mary is deeply involved in St Joseph's parish and school community, the Grenfell Men's Shed (secretary), Grenfell Ukestra group, Grenfell Probus (secretary), active committee member of CEF Grenfell and the Eugowra community after the floods. Just to name a few. Mary is something of a ground-breaker for Grenfell Men's Shed, being the first female ordinary member when she joined in May 2019.
Mary has made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of the residents in our community, Mary has an empathetic and caring nature. She is a wonderful friend, citizen and example of how to "love your neighbour as yourself".
