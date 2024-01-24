Celebrations in Taylor Park

Grenfell's Australia Day celebrations will once again be taking place in Taylor Park on Friday, January 26, 2024.
Celebrations start at 8am with the Grenfell RFS BBQ breakfast and entertainment by the Grenfell Town & District Band.
There will be colouring competitions for young children with excellent prizes.
Formal proceedings will begin at 9am with the Weddin Shire Australia Day Awards Ceremony.
Residents are advised to make sure they bring a chair and some sunscreen.
If the weather is inclement the ceremony will be moved into the Soldiers' Memorial Hall.
Awards will be presented for the Weddin Shire Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Community Event/Organisation of the Year, Community Achievement Award, Student Achievement Awards for all schools in the Shire and Weddin Shire Higher School Certificate Award.
Grenfell's awards will be presented by Australia Day ambassador Ms Donna Burton, OAM.
In the shire's villages celebrations will be held at
Caragabal - Park
8:00am - BBQ breakfast & award presentation. All welcome.
Greenethorpe - Showground
8:30am - Cricket Match: North vs South. Followed by a free BBQ lunch & award presentation
Quandialla - The Bland Hotel
7:00pm - Award Ceremony. Free BBQ & lamingtons. Live music and yabby races.
Bimbi - Fire Shed
12:00noon - Free sausage sizzle followed by afternoon tea.
