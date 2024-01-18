Awards recognise community service

Mayor Weddin Shire Craig Bembrick has congratulated the shire's Australia Day award finalists.
From providing meals for the underprivileged to helping victims of neighbouring centres following devastating flooding, this year's awards recognise locals who have been involved in a wide range of community service.
"It is with great honour that I announce the Australia Day finalists for Weddin Shire Council Australia Day awards for 2024," Cr Bembrick said.
There are four finalists in the citizen of the year and three in the senior citizen of the year awards which will be presented by Grenfell's Australia Day ambassador, astronomer Ms Donna Burton OAM.
Ms Burton or Donna The Astronomer, has had a lifelong love of the stars and was given her unique moniker from some young children at Baradine.
The category finalists for each award are:
Weddin Shire Citizen of the Year
Karen Stuttle (Weddin Mountains of Joy)
Grace Apps and Amber Atkins (Joint Nomination)
Glenda Miles
Weddin Shire Senior Citizen of the Year
Peter Butcher
Glenda Miles
Mary Corkeron
Weddin Shire Community Event / Organisation of the Year
Grenfell Dramatic Society
NAIDOC Grenfell
Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award
Karen Stuttle (Weddin Mountains of Joy)
Grace Apps and Amber Atkins (Joint Nomination)
Weddin Shire School Youth Achievement Award
Quandialla Public School - Heidi Morley
Caragabal Public School - Nicholas Penfold
St Joseph's Primary School - Camilla Metcalfe
Grenfell Public School - Henry Power
The Henry Lawson High School - Xanthe Johnson
Weddin Shire Higher School Certificate Award
Annie Armstrong
"Congratulations to our finalists. It is a wonderful achievement to be recognised and nominated by members of our community," Cr Bembrick said.
"I look forward to announcing the winners at the Grenfell Australia Day Award 2024 Ceremony on Friday 26 January 26, 2024 commencing with a breakfast at Taylor Park from 8am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.