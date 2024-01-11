Weddin releases its financial statements for Year ended 2023

Weddin Shire Council has released its General Purpose Financial Statements for the year ended, June 30, 2023.
In accordance with Section 418 (3) of the Local Government Act 1993 (NSW), Weddin Shire Council advises that the ordinary Council meeting to be held on January 17 2024 will include the presentation of the audited Financial Statements and the Auditor's Reports for the year ending June 30 2023.
A summary of the Financial Statements is provided in the photo gallery attached to this story.
In accordance with Section 420 of the Local Government Act 1993 (NSW), any person may make a submission in writing to Council with respect to the Council's Audited Financial Statements or the Auditor's Reports.
Copies of the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditor's Reports may be inspected at:
Internet: www.weddin.nsw.gov.au
Locations: Weddin Shire Council, 73 Camp Street, Grenfell NSW 2810.
Submissions close one week after the above public meeting has been held.
