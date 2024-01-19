Your guide to Australia Day

With Australia Day fast approaching, communities across the Weddin Shire will be pausing to recognise the achievements of residents over the last year.
In addition to the celebrations to be held in Grenfell, activities are planned for Caragabal, Greenethorpe, Quandialla and Bimbi.
8:00am BBQ Breakfast by Grenfell RFS and entertainment by Grenfell Town & District Band
8:30am Children's Drawing Competition commences
9:00am Official Opening and presentation of Australia Day Awards
Dive into Fun at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre at the Australia Day Pool Party from 11 am to 7 pm.
Enjoy a fantastic day out with FREE pool entry and a sizzling FREE sausage sizzle - it's a family affair you won't want to miss.
Event organisers will be bringing in Bubbling with Energy's inflatable obstacle course to amp up the fun factor.
This epic event is proudly presented by the Weddin Shire Council and made possible with support from the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.
8:00am BBQ Breakfast & Award Presentation
8:30am Cricket Match: North vs South
Free BBQ Lunch & Award Presentation
7pm - Award Ceremony
Free BBQ and lamingtons
Live music and Yabby races
12pm Free Sausage sizzle followed by afternoon tea
