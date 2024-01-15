Dive in for a movie night

Dive in to some great family fun at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre this week.
Today, Thursday, January 18 the centre is hosting a fun and unforgettable Dive In Cinema.
It's your chance to immerse yourself in the magic of cinema under the stars while enjoying the cool water and thrilling pool inflatables.
Gates open at 8pm, with the movie, Instant Family, to begin screening from 8:30 pm (dark time)
The journey of a couple who decide to start a family by adopting three children through foster care. As they navigate the challenges of parenting, chaos ensues as they care for a traumatized teenager and her two young siblings.
The film offers a poignant and entertaining exploration of the ups and downs of family life.
There will be free entry and in-pool seating:
Watch the movie from the pool with free entry and a variety of pool inflatables for the ultimate in-pool seating experience.
Bring your floaties, grab some popcorn, and dive in for a night of cinematic fun!
No reservations required.
This event is free.
For more information, reach out to the Visitor Information Centre's Elly, Casey, or Claire by calling (02) 6343 2059 or emailing info@visitweddin.com.au
This event is brought to the community by Weddin Shire Council, in collaboration with the NSW Government through their Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break Program: Summer 2023/24 and Autumn 2024.
