Police dismantle state-wide wildlife smuggling ring

A property in Grenfell has been searched and several people were charged as part of a state wide police operation into the alleged export of over $1 million worth of native reptiles.
Four lizards were found in bags at the property in Grenfell by Raptor Squad detectives.
Detectives from the squad have dismantled a criminal syndicate allegedly attempting to export over $1m worth of Australian native lizards and reptiles to Hong Kong.
Strike Force Whyaratta was established in September 2023 by State Crime Command's Raptor Squad - with assistance from the Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water and NSW Department of Planning and Environment - to investigate illegal native animal and reptile exports after nine packages containing 59 live lizards were intercepted on their way to Hong Kong.
Following extensive inquiries, about 7.30am on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, strike force officers executed a search warrant at an address in Pendle Hill where they arrested a 41-year-old woman.
She was taken to Granville Police Station, where she was charged with six counts of export regulated native specimen without permit/exemption and granted conditional bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
About 2.05pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023, strike force officers executed a search warrant in Pendle Hill where they arrested a 54-year-old man.
He was taken to Granville Police Station, where he was charged with four counts of export regulated native specimen without permit/exemption, deal with property proceeds of crime $100000 and participate in a criminal group.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Parramatta Local Court on Friday, December 29, 2023, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 16 January 2024.
During subsequent search warrants in Pendle Hill, police located 16 native lizards and eggs in a box addressed to Hong Kong. A further 60 native lizards were located in a storage room.
About 1.30pm on Friday, December 29, 2023, strike force officers stopped a vehicle in Panania and arrested the driver - a 59-year-old man.
He was taken to Bankstown Police Station, where he was charged with 13 offences, including knowingly direct activities of criminal group, one count of export regulated native specimen without permit/exemption, 11 counts of attempt to export regulated native specimen without permit/exemption, and deal with property proceeds of crime $100000.
The man was refused bail and appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday. December 30, 2023, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on Wednesday 17 January 2024.
During a subsequent search warrant of an address in East Hills police located 118 lizards, three snakes, 8 eggs and 25 deceased lizards.
About 3.40pm on Friday, January 5, 2024, strike force officers arrested a 31-year-old man in East Hills.
He was taken to Bankstown Police Station where he was charged with deal in or attempt to deal in protected animal, deal with property proceeds of crime $100000 and participate in criminal group.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday 6 January 2024.
Police will allege in court the criminal group were catching live lizards and native Australian reptiles to export for profit to Hong Kong. The animals were kept in poor conditions and bound in small containers when they were packaged to be sent.
Based on an average of $5000 per lizard, the total value of reptiles seized by police is approximately $1.2m.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.