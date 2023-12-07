Golfers celebrate end of year

And after some nibbles and drinks a lovely meal and sweets was enjoyed by everyone. Shirley Mawhinney cut the chocolate fruit cake. This was made and decorated by Sally Mitton. To end a lovely afternoon ladies did a Christmas present swap, which bought the lovely day to a close. Thanks to everyone who came and helped on the day. Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and looking forward to a great year of golf in 2024.