Golfers celebrate end of year

On Saturday, December 2 the Lady Golfers held their Christmas Party at the Country Club. There were a small numbers of members present.
And after some nibbles and drinks a lovely meal and sweets was enjoyed by everyone. Shirley Mawhinney cut the chocolate fruit cake. This was made and decorated by Sally Mitton. To end a lovely afternoon ladies did a Christmas present swap, which bought the lovely day to a close. Thanks to everyone who came and helped on the day. Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and looking forward to a great year of golf in 2024.
