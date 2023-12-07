The Grenfell Recordsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Golfers celebrate end of year

By Phillipa Baker
December 8 2023 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, December 2 the Lady Golfers held their Christmas Party at the Country Club. There were a small numbers of members present.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.