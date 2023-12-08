Students embark on excursion

On November 29, 23 Year 9 students embarked on a rewarding excursion to Stanwell Tops.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The day was dedicated to well-being and leadership development, offering a break from routine.
Amidst the scenic beauty, students faced challenges like the giant swing and high ropes courses, conquering fears and fostering teamwork.
Leadership lessons were woven into every activity, providing practical tools for personal growth.
The excursion wasn't just about overcoming fears; it also imparted crucial knowledge on beach safety, a life skill complementing the day's adventures.
Leadership lessons were woven into every activity- Heather Walker
Fortunately, luck was on their side, with consistently great weather adding to the overall positive experience.
The students returned not only with memories but also with newfound confidence and camaraderie.
This excursion was a stepping stone toward a more resilient and empowered group of young leaders, armed with practical skills and a shared sense of accomplishment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.