More chances to win with CSIRO survey

Caragabal resident Kath Baker is one of the winners of the Weddin Shire Resilience Survey interim draw, taking home a $500 gift card just in time for Christmas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The survey, led by Australia's national science agency CSIRO, aims to inform strategies to improve the community's preparedness and resilience to future droughts and other extreme weather events.
"I am thrilled to have won the gift card for the power week of the survey," Kath said.
"The survey is to learn about Weddin residents, and it has been interesting getting to know the CSIRO researchers who are running the survey. I encourage anyone who hasn't yet done the survey to do it, so they are in the running to win a gift card when the survey ends."
The closing date for the Weddin Shire Resilience Survey has been extended to February 29, 2024.
This will give all community members a chance to complete the survey and enter the prize draw to win one of three gift cards totalling $1000. This will be drawn after the survey closes.
All people involved in farming are strongly encouraged to participate, as are residents and the nonfarm business community.
This is in recognition that extreme weather events significantly impact on agriculture, the largest industry in Weddin Shire, and extend to businesses and the entire community.
In response to community feedback, CSIRO have made the survey accessible to people without internet access. Hardcopy surveys with paid return envelops are available at Weddin Shire Council office, Grenfell Public Library or by contacting Council's Economic Development Officer Auburn Carr on 02 6343 1864.
The survey will gather knowledge, experience and self-evaluation of the strengths and challenges in dealing with drought and other disaster events into an integrated resilience assessment.
The integrated resilience assessment will provide an evidence base for community planning, including local priorities and proposals for government funding.
It will also provide a baseline for assessing impacts of initiatives that aim to build community resilience.
Weddin Shire Council has been contracted to secure a statistically meaningful number of survey responses.
Weddin Shire Council will receive a detailed analysis which provides an evidence base for proposals or plans that explore what to maintain, modify and transform to build resilience and improve wellbeing in the community.
The survey is open until February 29, 2024. The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VF73D8Z
For more information on the project, contact Weddin Shire Council's Economic Development Officer Auburn Carr on 02 6343 1864 or auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.