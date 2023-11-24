The Grenfell Recordsport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Podium finishes for Grenfell swimmers

By Newsroom
November 24 2023 - 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Grenfell Amateur Swim Club found success at Cowra's swimming carnival. Image supplied.
Members of the Grenfell Amateur Swim Club found success at Cowra's swimming carnival. Image supplied.

Avid swimmers from the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club found a lot of success in Cowra last weekend when they competed in the the Cowra Amateur Swimming Club Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.