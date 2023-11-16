The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Grenfell pauses to remember

November 16 2023 - 11:34am
GRENFELL REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE & CADET OF THE YEAR PRESENTATIONS 2023: The Grenfell Cadets completed their Guard at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day and afterwards had lunch with the RSL members and special Guests.

