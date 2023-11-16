Weddin Whispers: Grenfell pauses to remember

The towns will meet at the start of the day, at Lawson Oval, where approximately 80 Cadets, 15 Australian Cadet Staff of 200 Australian Cadet Unit (ACU), the Holsworthy Australian Army Cadet Band and approximately 16 Cadets and Officers will come together initially for a day of practice. At 4pm (1600hrs) they will parade in front of their families, invited guests, RSL members and the community. The Parade will be held in the open, in front of their Reviewing Officer, Major (AAC) Simon Manwaring, Commander of the Australian Army Cadets 24 Battalion, and special guest W01 Evan Hookway, the Battalion Cadet, Regimental Sergeant Major of the 24 Battalion.