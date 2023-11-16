Weddin Whispers: Grenfell pauses to remember

GRENFELL REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE & CADET OF THE YEAR PRESENTATIONS 2023: The Grenfell Cadets completed their Guard at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day and afterwards had lunch with the RSL members and special Guests.
Following lunch, a very surprised CPL Vienna Fysh, was announced the Grenfell Cadet of Year for 2023.
Vienna was presented with a Drill Cane donated from the Grenfell Bowling Club. President of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch Glen Ivins made the presentation.
Pictured: B: L-R: 2LT (AAC) Andy Cooper, LCPL Ruby Hardy, LCPL Dylan Moore, CDT Jebediah York, LCP, Jim Tod, CUO Sebastian Howarth, Cadet of the Year CPL Vienna Fysh, LT (AAC) Camille Baldwin, 2LT (AAC) Lyn Hucker, Cadet David Lyons, and F: L-R:
Recruit Reiken New, LCPL Will Johnston, Recruit Heath Stedman, Recruit Roxanne Raleigh, Recruit Walter Raleigh and CDT Chey Archer. (absent from photo DAH Virginia Osborne).
GRENFELL CADETS: On Saturday November 25, the Cadets will host the Ceremonial Parade. All towns from the 200 Australia Army Cadet Unit (ACU), will attend from Grenfell, Cowra, Young and Boorowa with the Holsworthy Australian Army Cadet Band and the Australian Army Cadet Staff.
The towns will meet at the start of the day, at Lawson Oval, where approximately 80 Cadets, 15 Australian Cadet Staff of 200 Australian Cadet Unit (ACU), the Holsworthy Australian Army Cadet Band and approximately 16 Cadets and Officers will come together initially for a day of practice. At 4pm (1600hrs) they will parade in front of their families, invited guests, RSL members and the community. The Parade will be held in the open, in front of their Reviewing Officer, Major (AAC) Simon Manwaring, Commander of the Australian Army Cadets 24 Battalion, and special guest W01 Evan Hookway, the Battalion Cadet, Regimental Sergeant Major of the 24 Battalion.
The Ceremonial Parade is open to the community, family and guests. Entry is free, if you wish to see this "Amazing Event" that only comes around once every four years for Grenfell.
There will be drinks available for purchase at the canteen for visitors, friends and family.
The Cadets and invited guests only, with the RSL will then attend a "PRIVATE" function held for the formal Dining-In-Night for the Cadets with the award presentations later in the evening.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Grenfell's Commemorative Service was held on Saturday November 11 commencing at 10.45am at the Memorial Park.
The service included a Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, and wreath laying ceremony.
President of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch Glen Ivins welcomed all and asked Flag Party to take Post and the Catafalque Party to Mount the Catafalque.
Following the welcome address. Terry Carroll OAM was called upon to do an Acknowledgement of Country.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Best read the Prologue prior to Last Post at 1100 hours played by Grenfell Town and District Band Bugler, Michael Best.
The ODE was presented by President of the RSL Sub-Branch Glen Ivins and RSL Chaplain Margaret Knight delivered the Prayer prior to the Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Belinda Day sang a heart rendering song; "Travelin' Soldier" (The Chicks).
Biography of Flight Lieutenant Bill Newton VC was delivered by Cadet Jebediah York.
The Poem "One Thousand Men are Walking" was read by St Joseph's Primary School Captain India Edwards, whilst the "Pledge of Remembrance" was delivered by Grenfell Primary School Captains Penny Hughes and Henry Power.
The Henry Lawson High School Vice Captains Alana O'Loughlin and Hamish Baker Read the poem, "The Slouch Hat."
President Glen Ivins presented the primary school students with books for their library and a cheque to THLHS Vice Captains towards their end of year charity fundraising. Following the final blessing and Belinda Day leading the singing of Advance Australia Fair, President Glen thanked everyone for attending and those who assisted in any way with the day.
VISITING FAMILY: Rod and Maryanne Griffiths from the Central Coast visited Grenfell last weekend to catch up with Rod's father Tex and his wife Shirley, and Uncle Barry Griffiths.
They enjoyed the ambience, the people, the shopping and everything about the place.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to the families who have lost loved ones recently, including Helene Schaefer, Olga Meryl Hunter and Lorraine Alice Mason. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Nov 09: The numbers were electronically in this order; 10, 13, 6, 9, 12 & 4. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The draw tonight will take place at the Criterion Hotel. Jackpot now $8056 and five number jackpot is $172.
Weddin Whispers: If you have any social news you wish to have published, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
