Grenfell Public School ready for Schools Spectacular

November 24 2023 - 1:03pm
Combined schools marimba troupe meet up in the Parkes East Public School Hall for their first combined rehearsal on their marimbas.
A group of 48 primary school students from Grenfell, Parkes East, and Bedgerabong Public Schools are preparing to hit the limelight.

