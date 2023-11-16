Henry Lawson High students visit Australian National Field Days in Orange

The Henry Lawson High School Year 11 students were among the enthusiastic participants who had the privilege of visiting the Australian National Field Days in Orange.
These students, eager to expand their knowledge and understanding of agriculture, embraced the opportunity to immerse themselves in this educational adventure.
Their presence at the ANFD highlighted their commitment to learning and their willingness to explore new horizons in the field of agriculture.
The experience at the ANFD left a lasting impact on the Henry Lawson High School Year 11 students, broadening their perspectives and instilling in them a deep appreciation for the agricultural industry and its potential to shape their future.
