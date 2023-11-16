The Grenfell Record
Friday, 17 November 2023
Henry Lawson High students visit Australian National Field Days in Orange

By Heather Walker
November 16 2023 - 3:00pm
The Henry Lawson High School Year 11 students were among the enthusiastic participants who had the privilege of visiting the Australian National Field Days in Orange.

