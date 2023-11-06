The Grenfell Recordsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

League at Lawson

By Gary Holmes
November 7 2023 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Woodbridge will host the Dubbo Goannas at Grenfell's Lawson Oval this Saturday in the final round of the Western Womens Rugby League Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.