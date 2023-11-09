The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Successful Cup day function at the Grenfell Country Club

November 9 2023 - 11:07am
MELBOURNE CUP: The Grenfell Red Cross hosted a very successful Melbourne Cup afternoon tea at the Grenfell Country Club with over seventy in attendance including members of the Garden Club. Prize for Best Hat was awarded to Tracey Walker, whilst Best Fasinater was won by Glenda Morcali, presented by President Pip Wood and Wendy Anderson. Jill Corke was delighted to have her two sisters Beth Redpath from Sydney and Sue Moran from New Zealand join her at the function.

