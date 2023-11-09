Weddin Whispers: Successful Cup day function at the Grenfell Country Club

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Grenfell's Commemorative Service will be held on Saturday November 11 commencing at 10.45am at the Memorial Park. The service will include a Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), Presentations by Grenfell Schools, Spirit of the ANZACS and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 to recall the official end of World War 1 on that date in 1918 with the German signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour or 11am. The Remembrance poppy has become a familiar emblem of Remembrance Day due to the Poem "In Flanders Field". These poppies bloomed across some of the worst battlefields of Flanders in World War 1, their brilliant red colour an appropriate symbol for blood spilled in the war. In Australia Remembrance Day is always observed on November 11 regardless of the day of the week - it is not a public holiday. The service will be followed by a Cadet of the Year Luncheon at 12.30pm at the Bowling Club for those who have booked - No walk ins.