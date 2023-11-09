Weddin Whispers: Successful Cup day function at the Grenfell Country Club

MELBOURNE CUP: The Grenfell Red Cross hosted a very successful Melbourne Cup afternoon tea at the Grenfell Country Club with over seventy in attendance including members of the Garden Club. Prize for Best Hat was awarded to Tracey Walker, whilst Best Fasinater was won by Glenda Morcali, presented by President Pip Wood and Wendy Anderson. Jill Corke was delighted to have her two sisters Beth Redpath from Sydney and Sue Moran from New Zealand join her at the function.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The GDS Youth Theatre Performance Quiz Nights will be held Tomorrow, Friday November 10 and Saturday 11 at the Little Theatre in Rose St. Fun gets underway at 7pm. This a BYO Snacks and drinks. Remember this is an alcohol free event. Tickets are on sale at Raine and Horne: Adults $10, school students $5.
HALLOWEEN: Many families were out 'trick or treating'. One of the 'highlights/scary places' to visit was the local police station lock-up where the local constabulary and Ambulance officers once again put up a magnificent display. Those responsible for the 'scary' night were Paul Westman the Ambo and his daughter, along with Senior Constable Andrew Tajsic, his wife Constable Erin Tajsic and Senior Constable Mark Best. The comments on Facebook were amazing. I believe, many locals visited over the two hours and loads of goodies were distributed to the younger members of the community.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Grenfell's Commemorative Service will be held on Saturday November 11 commencing at 10.45am at the Memorial Park. The service will include a Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), Presentations by Grenfell Schools, Spirit of the ANZACS and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 to recall the official end of World War 1 on that date in 1918 with the German signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour or 11am. The Remembrance poppy has become a familiar emblem of Remembrance Day due to the Poem "In Flanders Field". These poppies bloomed across some of the worst battlefields of Flanders in World War 1, their brilliant red colour an appropriate symbol for blood spilled in the war. In Australia Remembrance Day is always observed on November 11 regardless of the day of the week - it is not a public holiday. The service will be followed by a Cadet of the Year Luncheon at 12.30pm at the Bowling Club for those who have booked - No walk ins.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: 'Agatha Bean's Curious Encounters' by Osla Woodwife, Bronwyn Evelyn and G.G Jolliffe. Opens tomorrow November 10 and will be on display till January 3 2024. Three friends, a painter, a printer and a textile artist have come together to explore the micro, the macro and the meta verse here in Central West NSW. Their research has influenced their making to present the audience with a glimpse into a curious other world. This realm brings to your attention the connections and the beings unseen to most human eyes though they are ever present beside us. This work will inspire you to look at your environment differently as if you have never really seen it before.
HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL OF ARTS: The Festival committee and volunteers will be conducting Street Stalls on November 13 and 15. The Festival Committee will be meeting on the first Wednesday of each month from now till June 2024. Meetings will take place at the Council Chambers from 9.30am - 10.30 am.
AQUA EXERCISES: Aqua exercises at Grenfell Aquatic Centre commence Tuesday November 14 with Registrations at 10.30am and Classes 11am (Weather permitting). All fitness kevels welcome. Bring hat, water, sunscreen and towel. Classes are free - pool entry applies. More info Grenfell Community Health 63491750
AUSTRALIA DAY NOMINATION: Weddin Shire Nominations are for - Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Community Event or Organisation of the Year and Youth Award. There will be an Australia Day Eve civic reception for nominees and council committees. Nominations close 15 December 2023. Forms available online via: https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/.../2024-australia-day.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Nov 02: Mini Lotto was drawn at the Royal Hotel. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The next draw tonight will take place at the Bowling Club. Jackpot now $7841 and five number jackpot is $124. The Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm. The club also collects 'return and earn' cans and bottles as well as unwanted reading/eyeglasses.
Whispers: If you have any social news please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
