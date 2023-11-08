Grenfell band needs you!

Can you play a musical instrument, or have you ever wanted to learn to play one?
Do you have an instrument hidden under the bed or in the back of the cupboard and haven't played it for years?
The Grenfell Town and District Band is in desperate need of players.
The band practices every Thursday night from 7pm till about 8.30/9pm. at the Band Hall in George Street and welcomes anyone who would like to come and enjoy playing and learning music.
The band welcomes all ages and abilities. Members play a large range of music from some of the old classics and jazz to the recent musicals and movie themes.
Band performances range from Australia Day, Anzac Day, June Long Weekend Festival, races to the Carols by Candlelight and Christmas Carnival and a few odd ones in-between.
The band even managed to win first place in all three categories at the Forbes Eisteddfod in 2022 - not a bad feat for a small band.
The band supplies all instruments and uniforms and there is no joining or ongoing fees.
If you have an instrument then please bring it along with you.
The band is not picky about what you play, from cymbals, saxophones and flutes to everything in between.
The band is currently having a brief break but will hopefully be back bigger and better and with some fresh faces very soon in November 2023.
So please, please consider coming along and joining a small community group who have a great time playing and learning music.
Members have fun, they enjoy it and giving back to the community is very rewarding.
The Grenfell Band has a long history in the Grenfell community, and is very grateful for the support that it receives.
On that note the Grenfell Band is holding its Christmas raffle for the first time since COVID19.
All prizes are for open orders to be used in Grenfell. First prize $500. Second prize $250. Third prize $100,
The raffle will be drawn on Christmas Eve.
If you are interested in joining the Grenfell Band please contact Ann Best (Secretary) on 0423532444.
