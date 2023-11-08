The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell band needs you!

November 9 2023 - 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Can you play a musical instrument, or have you ever wanted to learn to play one?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.