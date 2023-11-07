The Grenfell Record
WIRES to hold workshop

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
November 7 2023 - 2:52pm
Founder Mikla Lewis.
Founder Mikla Lewis.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Weddin-Lachlan branch of the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) is set to host a face-to-face One Day Rescue Workshop in Wattamondara near Cowra.

Local News

