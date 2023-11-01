Main street ready for its official opening

Weddin Shire Council, in partnership with the Grenfell community, is thrilled to announce the official opening of Main Street following an extensive beautification and renewal project.
The grand opening ceremony will take place on November 18 at 10am and the community is cordially invited to join the celebration.
The event promises an inspiring morning featuring distinguished speakers who will share insights into the project's significance and impact on the community.
Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the symbolic cutting of the ribbon and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, marking a milestone in the area's revitalisation.
The Main Street beautification and renewal initiative, a collaborative effort between Weddin Shire Council, Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund, Roads to Recovery, Drought Communities Program and local stakeholders, has transformed the heart of our community into a vibrant and welcoming space.
The project's completion signifies a new chapter for the area, showcasing the community's dedication to creating an aesthetically pleasing and functional environment for residents and visitors alike.
All members of the community, local businesses, and media representatives are warmly invited to attend this momentous occasion.
Your presence will help make this event truly memorable as we celebrate the collective efforts that have led to the transformation of Main Street into a hub of community pride and cultural richness.
"Weddin Shire Council looks forward to welcoming everyone on November 18th for this momentous celebration of community spirit and progress," Weddin mayor Craig Bembrick said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.