Main street ready for its official opening

Updated November 6 2023 - 11:12am, first published November 2 2023 - 10:28am
Weddin Shire Council, in partnership with the Grenfell community, is thrilled to announce the official opening of Main Street following an extensive beautification and renewal project.

