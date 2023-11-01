The Grenfell Recordsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woodbridge girls side warms up to tackle

By Gary Holmes
November 2 2023 - 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Sunday at Grenfell's Lawson Oval and in warm conditions Woodbridge hosted Castlereagh in round five of the Western Women's Rugby League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.