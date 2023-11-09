The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Building for the future

By Margaret Carey
November 9 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEF of Grenfell Treasurer Hayley Griffiths with Grenfell Rugby Executive Josh Taylor, Henry Mitton and James McClelland. Image supplied
CEF of Grenfell Treasurer Hayley Griffiths with Grenfell Rugby Executive Josh Taylor, Henry Mitton and James McClelland. Image supplied

What a whirlwind of activity it has been for CEF of Grenfell over the last two months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.