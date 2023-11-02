The Grenfell Record
Inquiry hears landowners 'unable to farm' due to mining

By Eliza Spencer
Updated November 8 2023 - 9:04am, first published November 2 2023 - 1:12pm
A NSW Upper House inquiry has heard about the long lasting impact of mining for farming families, with concerns raised about regulatory processes and consultation for mines across the state's central west.

