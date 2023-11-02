The Grenfell Record
Former Dubbo mayor duty MLC

By Newsoom
November 2 2023 - 11:40am
Stephen Lawrence.
Labor member of the NSW Legislative Council and former Mayor of Dubbo Stephen Lawrence MLC has been announced as the 'Duty MLC' for the state electorates of Cootamundra and Orange.

