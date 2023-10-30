Society and museum appoints its executive

Grenfell Historical Society and Grenfell Museum held its annual general meeting on October 3, 2023.
Alan Griffiths took the chair as returning officer for the election of office bearers, and they are as follows.
Patrons: George Walker and Ian Pitt, President: Peter Mitton, Vice Presidents: Keith Starr and Alan Griffiths, Secretary: Colin Meyers, Treasurer: Pene Starr, Research Officer: Sandra Hughes, Museum Archivist: Hugh Moffitt, Librarian: Di Griffiths, Public Officer: Hugh Moffitt, Mosaic Curator: Jill Griffin, Publicity: Di Griffiths, Acquisitions Committee: Executive, Museum Archivist and Research Officer, Representative to Weddin Shire Council Heritage Committee: Sandra Hughes, Honorary Solicitor: Peter Moffitt.
The society is always looking for new members, and you would be made very welcome.
Membership is only $10 per adult, and $2 for juniors under 15. Admission for non-members is $5 per adult, and $2 per junior.
Meetings are on the first Monday of the month at the Museum.
The Museum serves its purpose by keeping the doors open for bus tours, school groups, general public, family history research and accepting donations.
The museum is open on Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 4 pm, and from 9:30 am on a Monday, as this is the workday, cataloguing the collection.
Again the little band of workers have had a busy year and are making solid progress.
They have been successful, from the great and hard work that goes into applying for grants.
The Inland Rail Grant and Michael McCormack Grant have enabled them to purchase some much-needed technology to secure the valuable museum collection (thanks to expertise and thrifty shopping).
The collecting of bottles and cans for Earn and Return is enormous in assisting with their running costs. If you can assist they do collections.
