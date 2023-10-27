Weddin Whispers: Iandra hosts celebrations

80TH CELEBRATIONS: More than 60 people gathered at Iandra last Saturday to celebrate Jill Hodgson's 80th birthday. Relatives and friends came from Victoria, Queensland, NSW and the ACT and were served lunch at tables set up on the front verandah and under the portico. Afterwards guests were able to view inside the house and stroll the gardens. There was much reminiscing among the friends from Jill's past and present: from school, university, churches, sport and car club. Before lunch, Iandra manager Rod Kershaw presented a short version of the history of Iandra, and Jill's former farming neighbour said a few words about her life and work. (Jill's sister said she'd like a copy as it would be handy for a eulogy!) After the cutting of the cake and singing Happy Birthday, lunch was served by people from the Greenethorpe Hall committee. It was a wonderful day of re-connecting with and among family and friends.