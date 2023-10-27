Weddin Whispers: Iandra hosts celebrations

80TH CELEBRATIONS: More than 60 people gathered at Iandra last Saturday to celebrate Jill Hodgson's 80th birthday. Relatives and friends came from Victoria, Queensland, NSW and the ACT and were served lunch at tables set up on the front verandah and under the portico. Afterwards guests were able to view inside the house and stroll the gardens. There was much reminiscing among the friends from Jill's past and present: from school, university, churches, sport and car club. Before lunch, Iandra manager Rod Kershaw presented a short version of the history of Iandra, and Jill's former farming neighbour said a few words about her life and work. (Jill's sister said she'd like a copy as it would be handy for a eulogy!) After the cutting of the cake and singing Happy Birthday, lunch was served by people from the Greenethorpe Hall committee. It was a wonderful day of re-connecting with and among family and friends.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Congratulation to the cast and crew for another outstanding production "Motherhood" the Musical. Last weekend, three sold out performances were held in the Little Theatre in Rose Street.
WATCH OUT SNAKES ABOUT: The arrival of warmer weather might be welcome after months of winter, but it also heralds the resurgence of snakes and the potential for bites. Everyone is warned to be on the alert for snake bites following the arrival of warmer weather. Snakes generally remain inactive during the colder months, and the onset of spring brings them out to hunt. Over the years there have been a number of dogs bitten in the Grenfell and either died or had to be euthanised. Many snake bites end up being relatively minor, but it is important for GPs to have it on their radar.
GROW GRENFELL GROUP: Susie Davies and Jeff Gallimore hosted a Grow Grenfell Group meeting on Sunday October 22 at their home. Part of the entertainment was the talented "Grenfell Ukelele Group who kept the members entertained by playing some delightful tunes in the backyard following the meeting. Watch out for some very exciting news to follow.
FOOTY TIPPING FUN DAY: The Railway Hotel Footy tipping fun day was held last weekend at the Rugby Club, where members and their families enjoyed fabulous food, drinks and games. The winner of the competition was Francis Palmer followed closely by her son Geoff and Deidre Carroll third. Last home was Toby Orr (You actually had to put your tips in to win this prestige award) Thank you to Gav Johnson for organising the venue and drinks.
JOCKEY CLUB THANK YOU BBQ: The club will be hosting a BBQ for all volunteers who assisted in any way (before, during and afterwards) at the Henry Lawson Loaded Dog and Cup Day. A BBQ will be held at the track this Sunday October 29 at 1pm. For catering purposes please RSVP to Secretary Terry Carroll on 0403 480 729
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: Landscapes in motion - Aboriginal Arts Contemporary Narrative' by Lisa Jane Van Dyk 0n display till Nov 8.
THE LITTLE GALLERY: The "Little Gallery" in Rose St is open every Saturday morning from now until Christmas. They are team tagging with Weddin Native Nursery (also opened Saturday morning). Come and browse; you may catch an artist at work or find a fabulous Christmas gift...an original painting from a local Grenfell artist.
RED CROSS: The Grenfell Red Cross MELBOURE CUP afternoon Tea @ Country Club Tuesday November 7 at 2pm. Entry $12 per person. Tickets at Grenfell Shoes or at the door on the day. Lucky door prize, raffle and sweeps. Everyone welcome.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Grenfell's Commemorative Service will be held on Saturday November 11 commencing at 10.45am at the Memorial Park. The service will be followed by a Cadet of the Year Luncheon at 12.30pm at the Bowling Club and is open to all members of the public. Three course meal is $40 per person. Please RSVP Friday November 03 via grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au
LIONS MINI LOTTO: October 19: Mini Lotto was drawn at the Criterion Hotel. There was one five number winner who will receive $82. No Jackpot winner. The draw tomorrow night will take place at the Albion Hotel. Jackpot now $7430 and five number jackpot is $42. The Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm The club also collects 'return earn' cans and bottles as well as unwanted reading/eyeglasses. If you have any of these items you wish us to collect, please call 0403480729. Through your generosity The Grenfell Club assists local and Lions Charities.
Weddin Whispers: If you have any social news to be published, please contact me on 0403 480 729 at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of weddings, anniversaries and birthdays, holidays, visitors, new babies etc would be greatly appreciated.
