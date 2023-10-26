They're busy bees at MPS

On Tuesday, October 17, Grenfell Multi Purpose Service hosted members of Weddin Landcare who shared a Pollinators Presentation,
During the presentation the residents made bee hotels for the courtyards at the Grenfell MPS.
The winners of the Resident's Art Show which was held to showcase local talents were announced.
The residents come from a generation of resilience and creativity and have great attention to detail. Entries included teddy bear making, intricate knitting, tricoting, painting, drawing, woodwork, mosaics and colouring.
The winner was Ron Anderson for his woodworking.
Second place was Meg Makin for her dolphin painting and third place was Alice Robinson for her colouring.
