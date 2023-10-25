Asbestos dumping causes temporary closure of village waste facilities

Weddin Shire Council has closed its Quandialla and Caragabal waste facilities until further notice with entry to both sites strictly prohibited due to asbestos safety risks on the sites identified by the Environment and Protection Authority (EPA) and an Occupational Hygienist.
Council is currently investigating action required to remediate the sites.
General waste and recycling can be disposed of at the Grenfell waste facility located on Gooloogong Road Grenfell NSW.
Appropriate recycling waste can also be disposed of at the bank of recycling bins located adjacent to the Quandialla Rural Fire Service shed on Bland Road, Quandialla NSW.
"The safety and fire risks created by the misuse of the Quandialla and Caragabal waste facilities by the dumping of prohibited waste such as asbestos and tyres, has been a contributing factor to Council being obligated to close the facilities to the public indefinitely, to investigate the remedial actions required," Weddin Shire Council's Director, Environmental Services Luke Sheehan said.
"This not only impacts on the members of the community that utilise the facilities correctly, but also creates a significant cost burden on Council," he said.
At the Weddin Shire Council's Ordinary Meeting on Thursday, October 19 Weddin Shire Council's Director, Environmental Services spoke about the events leading up to the closure of the waste facilities.
Mr Sheehan said Council received a phone call from the EPA about a complaint they had received initially in relation to the Quandialla facility around some chemical drums stored there ready for checking and collection by the drumMUSTER program.
In the period between the EPA receiving the complaint and reporting it to Council, there was an arson incident at the waste facility, Mr Sheehan said. which caused some damage to fences, structures and property at the site as well as some of the drums at the site.
Mr Sheehan said Council carried out clean up work on the site to bring it back to appropriate levels around the burnt areas and responded to the EPA in terms of the action taken at the time.
The EPA then sent a formal letter asking for further action.
Mr Sheehan said the EPA ultimately performed a site inspection at the location and found asbestos on the site, flagging it with Council.
Council then organised an asbestos consultant to visit the site who identified there was potentially asbestos contaminated material in one area near where the scrap metal and green waste was.
Barriers were subsequently put in place around the location where the asbestos was contained to restrict the area and informed the EPA of this action.
The EPA responded to Council saying Council need to go a step further and engage an occupational hygienist to inspect the site given the asbestos was broken up and more difficult to deal with.
Within the space of a couple of days, Mr Sheehan said they were able to get someone to inspect the Quandialla site.
Mr Sheehan said Council knew some similar issues of concern existed at Caragabal so Council also organised for an inspection at the Caragabal waste facility.
As a result Mr Sheehan said a number of areas of concern were identified.
"We've engaged that occupational hygienist to essentially do us a clean-up report as to how we can clean up the asbestos moving forward," he said.
Council has received the preliminary report, which involves removing some of the scrap metal at the Quandialla site, Mr Sheehan said, so that Council can deal with the site, see how much asbestos is there and how they will go about dealing with the asbestos.
The EPA has also requested Council complete a management plan and a closure plan for each site.
The closure plan, Mr Sheehan said, doesn't mean the facilities will be closed permanently, but rather a plan of how Council will cap the site and rehabilitate each site when they reach the end of their life.
These sites have been around for a long time, Mr Sheehan said, and many of these issues may be legacy issues, but Council is responsible for them.
At last week's Weddin meeting mayor Paul Best thanked Mr Sheehan for the staff's timely response to the issue.
Cr Best said a concern of Council was the possibility of illegal dumping at these unmanned tips and moving forward what Council are going to do about it.
"The community suffers because a couple people do the wrong thing," Cr Best said.
Adding to the discussion councillor Jan Parlett said illegal dumping is historically an issue which Council had tried to rectify.
Moving forward, Cr Parlett said Council has to look after its community members and suggested going back to something like a clear system where every ratepayer is given a key.
Mr Sheehan said one of their issues being recorded now is the EPA have put the obligation on them of running the sites and said Council have to be able to secure the site.
With Council having to close the Quandialla and Caragabal tips pretty much overnight, Mr Sheehan said they didn't have much of a chance to give the community much notice.
In that regard, Mr Sheehan said Council staff were aware it would particularly impact the rural residents of Quandialla and Caragabal.
Mr Sheehan said Council staff have been working hard in the background to provide some interim measures to provide waste services,
Council staff have been calling businesses and schools in Caragabal and Quandialla, offering them free kerbside collection service for two months or until the waste facilities are re-opened, whichever occurs first.
Mr Sheehan said this is just an interim service.
Council are in the process of putting in a bank of bins at the RFS sheds at Quandialla to accompany the recycling bins there.
In Caragabal, Mr Sheehan said they will be establishing a bank of general waste bins and recycling bins behind the hall near the fenced off area for the solar panels.
Mr Sheehan encourages people who get regular household collections to leave those banks of bins for rural residents to use.
While the Caragabal and Quandialla waste facilities are temporarily closed, the Grenfell waste facility is still open.
