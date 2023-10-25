The Grenfell Record
Asbestos dumping causes temporary closure of village waste facilities

By Newsroom
October 26 2023 - 8:35am
Weddin Shire Council has closed its Quandialla and Caragabal waste facilities until further notice with entry to both sites strictly prohibited due to asbestos safety risks on the sites identified by the Environment and Protection Authority (EPA) and an Occupational Hygienist.

