Weddin Whispers: Beryl and George celebrate 70 years

Looking around the room class members were constantly engaged in conversation as old friendships were re-established and stories of past and resent kindled, making evening was a great success. I personally would like to thank Mark and Mo for wielding the BBQ tongs and the Executive and staff of the Golfie for their hospitality. Saturday was spent at the leisure of the attendees before arriving at the Bowling Club for drinks and dinner. Once again, the evening went off with over 40 class members and their accompanying partners and spouses taking the numbers to well over, the evening was spent in deep conversation.

