Weddin Whispers: Beryl and George celebrate 70 years

70TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Beryl Pereira and George Walker were married in the Grenfell Methodist Church on October 2, 1953. The service was conducted by Rev Stan Quarmby. A reception for 120 guests was held in the Anglican Hall. Beryl was attended by her sister Elaine and George's sister Margaret. George's groomsmen were his brother Stan and friend, Ken Ward.
Exactly 70 years later, George and Beryl were able to gather with some of their family to celebrate their Platinum Wedding Anniversary. Platinum is said to represent true love, purity, rarity and strength, so apt. Their children Alison, David, Murray, Kathryn and Jeanette, along with their partners, joined them for lunch. Special guests were George's sister, Dot and her husband, Les Pfeiffer, who were both present at their wedding in 1953. Beryl and George joined in cutting the cake, which was made and decorated by Alison. George and Beryl have 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and still live in their own home.
WEDDING BELLS: Ray and Rosemary Walter travelled to Mudgee on October 6 to celebrate the wedding of their eldest grandson Nicholas Willson to Tennille. Ray had reasons to be happy as he also celebrated his 81st birthday the same day. Nick is the eldest son of Cindy and the late Ken Willson of Canowindra. Tennille is the daughter of Tiffany Cornish Adams of Dubbo and Danny Adams of Dirranbandi. The couple have made their home in Mudgee and are honeymooning in Port Douglas.
GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB: Although numbers may have been down owing to the many functions (weddings, debutante ball and district shows) a great day of racing was held on Saturday September 23.
The Henry Lawson Loaded Dog Handicap was fittingly named The Michael "Slim" Nealon Memorial in honour of Michael's outstanding contribution to the Jockey Club over many years. Michael's family including his wife Colleen, his sister Nancy and his children Karl and wife Nicky and Darren and his wife Kelly were on hand to present the trophy to winning owners and Jockey R Bensley on "Dangers".
Following this, the family was presented with framed certificate in appreciation for Michael's many years of service to the Grenfell Jockey Club. A plaque will be placed on the wall of the member's stand at Club.
CLASS OF '73 50TH ANNIVERSARY: 2023 marks the Golden Anniversary of THLHS 6th form class of 1973 finishing school. We were drawn from what remained of the small country schools, Grenfell Primary and the Convent. To celebrate the event it was decided that we track down as many of the class as possible to reminisce the weekend away. It was decided to have three gatherings over the weekend. Friday night we met for a BBQ at the Golf Club.
Looking around the room class members were constantly engaged in conversation as old friendships were re-established and stories of past and resent kindled, making evening was a great success. I personally would like to thank Mark and Mo for wielding the BBQ tongs and the Executive and staff of the Golfie for their hospitality. Saturday was spent at the leisure of the attendees before arriving at the Bowling Club for drinks and dinner. Once again, the evening went off with over 40 class members and their accompanying partners and spouses taking the numbers to well over, the evening was spent in deep conversation.
Teachers were represented by Miss Walsh, who back in the day broke a lot of teenage boys' hearts when she married Neville to become Mrs Hargrave. She spoke at length, recounting the time at HLHS from a young teacher's perspective and getting us all up to date with what she knows of the lives of our old teachers now. Graeme Schneider gave a bit of a history of class members who had started at Grenfell Primary and moved through the schools over the years.
Thanks to the Bowling Club for providing a wonderful venue and meal all of which added to the success of the evening Sunday, for those who didn't have to rush off was spent at 'Rosemont' on Holy Camp Rd for morning tea. Class members arrived at around 10 for another round of intense reminiscence.
A number of people who couldn't make the previous gathering attended which made it all the merrier. Morning tea wound up around 2pm when the last class members left. A thanks must go to those who provide the lovely scones and slices, not a crumb remained. I think all who attended would say it was a highly successful weekend and plans were put in place to make it an ongoing event. (Contributed by Wayne Lavers)
LIONS MINI LOTTO: October 5: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 9, 1, 19, 10, 17, & 15 There were one five number winner who will receive $82. No jackpot winners. Jackpot now $7014 and five number jackpot is $40. Drawn tomorrow night at the at the Bowling Club.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to share, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
