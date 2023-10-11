The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Beryl and George celebrate 70 years

Updated October 12 2023 - 10:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

70TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Beryl Pereira and George Walker were married in the Grenfell Methodist Church on October 2, 1953. The service was conducted by Rev Stan Quarmby. A reception for 120 guests was held in the Anglican Hall. Beryl was attended by her sister Elaine and George's sister Margaret. George's groomsmen were his brother Stan and friend, Ken Ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.