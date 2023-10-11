The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Forecast is fine for Saturday's Forbes Spring races

October 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayla Nisbet and Then were first past the post in 2021 at a meeting where essential personnel only were allowed. File picture
Kayla Nisbet and Then were first past the post in 2021 at a meeting where essential personnel only were allowed. File picture

Saturday is the richest day on the Australian racing calendar and you can spend it trackside in Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.