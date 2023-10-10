The Grenfell Recordsport
Dive into training with the Grenfell Swimming Club

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:29am
The Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club is ready to dive into this year's summer swimming season.
With the weather set to warm up in the next couple of weeks Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club members are set to dive back into the pool this Friday, October 13.

