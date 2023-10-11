The Grenfell Record
Students jump rope for heart

By Hollie Forde, Src Co-Ordinator
October 11 2023 - 3:30pm
Throughout Term 3, as an SRC initiative all students at Grenfell Public School participated in the Jump Rope for Heart program run by the Heart Foundation. The students were able to learn new skills, increase their physical activity and learn about heart health. Ropes were available for students to use in the playground and their skills increased rapidly.

