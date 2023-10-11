Students jump rope for heart

Throughout Term 3, as an SRC initiative all students at Grenfell Public School participated in the Jump Rope for Heart program run by the Heart Foundation. The students were able to learn new skills, increase their physical activity and learn about heart health. Ropes were available for students to use in the playground and their skills increased rapidly.
On Thursday, September 21 students participated in our Jump Rope for Heart "Jump Off Day". Each class presented a showcase to music of their newly developed skipping skills.
They also had a 'jump off' Competition to see which children in each class were able to skip for the longest. Winners from each class were presented with a canteen voucher. Over $2000 was raised for the Heart Foundation by the students and their families.
