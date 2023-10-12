Grenfell Probus Club welcome members for monthly meeting

The Grenfell Probus meeting held in September was chaired by President Betty Penrose who welcomed all members.
There were 26 present, with 11 apologies and two visitors.
A minute silence was had for past member Ted Smith.
Mary and Betty attended the West Wyalong Probus Birthday lunch on September 8 and a good time was had by all.
There were four members with birthdays or anniversaries and Ruth McKellar was drawn and was presented with a small gift from our Social Secretary Rosalie.
The Grenfell High School Public Speaking Competition took place with Margaret and Matthew Lynch as the adjudicators. There were nine students participating.
Junior: Jack Death, Dylan Forde, Ella Mitton, Matilda Morely and Ryan Tool.
Senior: Annie Armstrong, Katie McCue, Hugh Nolan and Ai Lihn.
Hugh Nolan Bev Kelly introduced each participant and after some wonderful and entertaining speakers the following were announced as the winners.
Junior winners: first - Matilda Morely, second - Ella Mitton
Senior winners: first - Annie Armstrong, second - Katie McCue
After all the very interesting presentations President Betty presented the winners with their trophies and a small gift of appreciation to the adjudicators.
Next meeting is the October 16 at the Bowling Club which is a Luncheon to celebrate our Birthday and Christmas.
