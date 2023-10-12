A top golfing tournament

We held our Open ladies and mens tournament on Sunday, September 17 on a glorious day with over 40 players competing.
Thank you to everyone who travelled to make it a successful day of golf.
Scratch Winners were: Jan Myers (from Grenfell Country Club) and Denise Hassler (from Wellington Golf Club)
Scratch Runner up: Virginia Drogemuller and Maria Neill
Scratch third: Cookie Dobel and Helen Moriarty (from Cowra Golf Club)
Handicap Winners were: Megan Starr and Elyse Troth
Handicap Runner up: Val Forsyth and Shirley Mawhinney
Handicap Third: Anne Noble and Rosemary Rossiter (from West Wyalong Golf Club)
Nearest to pin 9th: Cookie Dobel, from Cowra Golf Club.
Nearest to pin 18th: Anne Noble, from West Wyalong Golf Club.
Scratch Winners were: Garry Handcock and Grant Torphy (Grenfell Country Club)
Scratch Runner up: Craig Bembrick and Daniel Fanning
Handicap Winners were: Craig McMahon and Paul Taylor
Handicap Runner up: Glenn Beasley and Wayne Holtz
Nearest to pin 9th: Paul Taylor.
Nearest to pin 18th: Glenn Beasley.
