The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Out of the park for cricketer

September 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUSTRALIA JUNIOR CRICKET: Congratulations to 14 year old Murphy, daughter of former residents Megan Rumbel and Brett Hutchings who has secured a place in the 2024 Wanderers under nineteen Australia Junior Cricket Tour where she will be joining the international junior cricket squad on their journey to England and France

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.