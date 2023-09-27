Weddin Whispers: Out of the park for cricketer

AUSTRALIA JUNIOR CRICKET: Congratulations to 14 year old Murphy, daughter of former residents Megan Rumbel and Brett Hutchings who has secured a place in the 2024 Wanderers under nineteen Australia Junior Cricket Tour where she will be joining the international junior cricket squad on their journey to England and France
Murphy's outstanding cricket accomplishments have received formal recognition in the NSW State Parliament, with praise from the Hon. Leslie Williams, Shadow Minister for Women, Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, and Member for Port Macquarie.
Congratulations on your sporting success, Murphy! Best of luck in all your future cricket endeavours!
Murphy, who plays for Wauchope RSL Cricket Club was selected in the U19 Female North Coast Squad at the upcoming McDonalds Country Cricket Championships currently being held in Raymond Terrace September 26 - 28 September. Congratulations on your selection. Murphy and her family who now live in Port Macquarie have organised a Go Fund me page for her upcoming trip.
BICYCLE BUILT FOR 3: Recently I photographed Kobi and Charlie at the dog park when they were babysitting "Mollie" the dog. Last week I was surprised to see them with Mum Felicity enjoying a trip to the shops on a 'bicycle built for three".
BAPTISM: Sybil Martens Wood, daughter of Lachlan and Paige and sister of Clementine was welcomed into St Joseph's Parish community through the Sacrament of Baptism with Fr Jiss Sunny officiating. Sybil's Godparents are Brent Logan, Caitlyn Martens, Tom Lynch and Chlodagh Sutherland. Sybil's grandparents are Lyn and Marty Martens and Linda and Trevor Wood.
MOTHERHOOD THE MUSICAL: Everyone is invited to the "Baby Shower" From tantrums to tears, this sure-fire hit documents the madness and magic of Motherhood through comedy and song presented by the Grenfell Dramatic Society. Motherhood - The good the bad and the laundry opens Saturday October 14 @7.30pm, Sunday 15 @ 2pm and again 20-21 & 22 Tickets @ Raine & Horne Grenfell from Sept 29.
BIRD BANDING: When Richard Allen decided on the spur of the moment in 1986 that the Weddin Mountains National Park looked like a good place for an overnight stay, he had no idea that in 2023, he'd still be a regular visitor to the area. He and his crew have been banding birds, collecting data and studying the birds of the Weddin Shire at the same spot for nearly 40 years. In that time, they have recorded approximately 170 species. When Jenn Graham visited the team, she thanked them for their ongoing work and Richard commented, "It's because we're passionate about it and September 16 will be our 200th visit!" Peter Ewins a native orchid specialist and an enthusiastic birder was co-ordinating the rest of the banding team on the weekend of September 16. Jenn has photographed this group over many years whilst she was the weekend photographer for the Record.
LITTLE GALLERY READY: Grenfell Artists Inc held a successful street stall. Well done to everyone who gave their time, cooking, produce and plants. Thanks to Neva for the beautiful painting for the raffle which was won by Kate Reeves. Sharon Eppelstun chose $100 meat order from our local butcher. Thanks to councillor Jason Kenah for drawing the raffle and also for the generous use of his time, expertise and patience in helping them set up a web page. Please check their website at www. Grenfellartists.org.au
Grenfell Artists received funding from Arts Out West to establish a small gallery to display their work. With the grant they were able to purchase a hanging system and a new sign for their rooms. They now have their "Little Gallery" ready with paintings hung. They will be open for the first time on Saturday and Sunday October 7 and 8. from 10:00 am till 4:00pm. Thanks must go to the Grenfell Garden Club for letting them share their wonderful Open Gardens weekend. Please come and have a look at the wonderful variety of paintings which will be on display, where they hope to have artists working as well.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Sept 21: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 20, 7, 3, 11, 9 & 4 There was one five number winner who will receive $74. No jackpot winners. Jackpot now $6609 and five number jackpot is $40. Drawn tomorrow night at the Albion Hotel. The Grenfell Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel from 5.45pm.
WHAT'S ON:
Now till- Nov 8: Art Gallery: "Landscapes in motion - Aboriginal Arts Contemporary Narrative" by Lisa Jane Van Dyk
Sept 30: @ Lawson Park an action packed day of bubble-tastic games like Zorb balls, Soccer Darts, and Nerf Warz. To make it fair and square 5 - 10 years will run from 10am - 1:00pm, 11 - 18 years from 1:00pm - 5:00pm. For more information contact Elly, Casey or Claire on (02) 6343 2059
Oct 04: Meals On Wheels Community Luncheon @ Bowling Club $20P/P RSVP Sep 27
