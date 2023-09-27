Weddin Whispers: Out of the park for cricketer

BIRD BANDING: When Richard Allen decided on the spur of the moment in 1986 that the Weddin Mountains National Park looked like a good place for an overnight stay, he had no idea that in 2023, he'd still be a regular visitor to the area. He and his crew have been banding birds, collecting data and studying the birds of the Weddin Shire at the same spot for nearly 40 years. In that time, they have recorded approximately 170 species. When Jenn Graham visited the team, she thanked them for their ongoing work and Richard commented, "It's because we're passionate about it and September 16 will be our 200th visit!" Peter Ewins a native orchid specialist and an enthusiastic birder was co-ordinating the rest of the banding team on the weekend of September 16. Jenn has photographed this group over many years whilst she was the weekend photographer for the Record.