Grenfell Public unearths a snapshot in time

On Wednesday, September 20, Grenfell Public School welcomed past and present school community members to an assembly to help them look back in time.
DUring the assembly, the school retrieved a 25 year capsule that had been placed beneath its iconic bell tower.
All past and present students, staff and parents were invited to attend a special assembly and gathering to retrieve the Time Capsule and view the contents
The school captains led an assembly and invited past and present staff to speak.
Mrs Livingstone and Mr John Willing spoke of the history of the bell and Monica Joyce talked about its place within the school.
Mrs Hollie Forde, a current staff member and student of 1998, and Mr John Willing, the Grenfell Public School Principal of 1998 lifted the capsule from beneath the ground.
During Mr Willing's speech he spoke of a previous time capsule that he had helped retrieve that was slurry.
Well ours wasn't quite there but there was some water damage to the contents.
Despite all of this there was a wonderful morning tea provided by the school staff and many old times to be reminisced about by past students, teachers and family members.
Our students are all very keen to put one together from now to be unearthed in another 25 years.
If we go ahead, we look at another method of storing the contents.
The students did find some of the contents very interesting particularly the old sports shirt and a couple of letters from students.
