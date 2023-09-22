Success for Grenfell Public School students

Grenfell Public School Marimba Ensemble is 'SPECTACULAR'
Together with Parkes East Public School and Bedgerabong Public School, the Grenfell Public School Marimba Ensemble have been successful their audition to perform at Spec Fest as part of School Spectacular in November.
Students will travel to Sydney and perform at Sydney Olympic Park four times over the two day event and have the opportunity to see the School Spectacular show on the Saturday evening.
Students have worked incredibly hard to learn a large selection of songs and are excited to play as an ensemble with over 50 students.
This is an amazing opportunity for our students. Thank you to Mrs Kilby for all the time and effort to make this event possible.
Western Region Athletics
18 students travelled to Dubbo last Friday to compete at the Western Region Athletics Carnival.
Year 6 student Penny Hughes qualified to run at the State Carnival for the Girls 12yrs 100m.
Congratulations to everyone and we can't wait to hear how Penny goes in Sydney!
Debating Success
Congratulations to the Year 6 debating team for their success in the Premier's Debating Challenge.
The team were named zone champions and made it all the way to the Western Region grand final.
The team enjoyed milkshakes and hot chips as a celebration of their fantastic year of debating.
Grenfell Public School welcomes new Assistant Principal
We are pleased to announce our new Assistant Principal who has been appointed to our school.
Luke Dabin is currently the Assistant Principal Curriculum and Instruction at Young North Public School.
He will be teaching on the 5/6 class.
Luke joined the Stage 3 teachers for a planning day on Monday and met students and staff.
