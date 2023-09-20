The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Grenfell welcomes visitors

September 21 2023 - 8:28am
WELCOME: A very special welcome to all visitors over this busy weekend, commencing with the NAIDOC celebrations on Friday, the arrival of the Weddin Mountains Muster riders for the week, visitors and guests for the Grenfell Jockey Club Races, Birding NSW members, a local wedding on Saturday afternoon plus a Debutante Ball on Saturday evening.

