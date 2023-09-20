Weddin Whispers: Grenfell welcomes visitors

The Weddin Mountain Muster will run from September 24-29. On Wednesday 27th the riders complete the Town Ride in fancy dress. This year the theme is 'famous horse and rider combinations'. It is quite a spectacle and we encourage community members to come and see our moving parade. This will take place at approximately 11am from the silos, down West Street to the Railway Station. This will not be a loop like previous years in the Main Street.