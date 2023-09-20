Weddin Whispers: Grenfell welcomes visitors

WELCOME: A very special welcome to all visitors over this busy weekend, commencing with the NAIDOC celebrations on Friday, the arrival of the Weddin Mountains Muster riders for the week, visitors and guests for the Grenfell Jockey Club Races, Birding NSW members, a local wedding on Saturday afternoon plus a Debutante Ball on Saturday evening.
NAIDOC DAY: 2022 was the first ever NAIDOC for Grenfell/Weddin Shire. It was created due to the need for sharing of culture and country, to encourage the union of the history and the future and an understanding and respect for all.
NAIDOC will be celebrated in Grenfell tomorrow September 22 at Taylor Park from 10am starting with the Welcome to Country and a Smoking Ceremony.
This year's National NAIDOC theme is 'For Our Elders'. Across every generation, our Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in our communities and families.
WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER: After what seems like a very long time of no Weddin Mountain Muster due to COVID and floods we are only days away from an influx of very excited horse riders coming to attend this fantastic event.
The Weddin Mountain Muster will run from September 24-29. On Wednesday 27th the riders complete the Town Ride in fancy dress. This year the theme is 'famous horse and rider combinations'. It is quite a spectacle and we encourage community members to come and see our moving parade. This will take place at approximately 11am from the silos, down West Street to the Railway Station. This will not be a loop like previous years in the Main Street.
For your own safety, please remain on the footpath behind the trees on the western side of West St. Horses and Weddin Mountain Muster associated vehicles will be on the road and potentially partially on the verge.
We hope to give our visitors a week of beautiful weather, magnificent scenery and the Grenfell spirit they love.
COUNTRY EDUCATION FUNDRAISER: The CEF of Grenfell 200 club was drawn on Saturday evening. The lucky winners were Peter Eastaway - $200 at The Natural Home; Jai Kohnen -$50 at The Criterion Hotel; and Gai McGillvery - $50 at Unwind.
Thank you so much to all who supported this draw and to the businesses who supported it.
If you want to keep supporting CEF of Grenfell, over the months of September and October, donations will be matched dollar for dollar. So, double your impact and donate now.
RESILIENCE ASSESSMENT: The Weddin Shire Resilience Assessment Survey is part of the CSRIO resilience research. Its aim is to assess the strengths and challenges of the Weddin community in dealing with adverse and disaster events and to inform plans and programs that enhance the strengths and address the challenges for a prosperous resilient region. Your participation will help to provide the evidence base that can inform community reliance building priorities and proposal for future government funding.
To participate in the voluntary survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/VF73D8Z. Participants get a chance to win three Visa gift cards totally $1000. Further information - check your letter box drop.
CONGRATULATIONS: Recently, Precision Ag specialist technician Darren Huckel from Grenfell and JGW's Cowra service manager Simon Whitty, embarked on an exciting journey to the Topcon Adelaide head office for the annual Conference.
Their hard work and JGW's teams passion for precision agricultural technology have truly paid off, as they proudly accepted the award for "NSW Dealer of the Year" from Topcon Australia!
This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the massive effort from all the JGW Harvest & Tillage Support Staff. Your commitment to excellence is what sets us apart!
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Sept 14, Numbers drawn electronically in this order 11,14,10, 19, 1, & 13. There were no five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $6411and five number jackpot is $74. Drawn tomorrow night at the Criterian Hotel.
The Grenfell Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved recently, Including the families of Peter Terrence Galvin, Pamela Mary Martens, Noel Charles "Steve" O'Brien, Veronica May Galvin, Keith Muldoon, Margaret Hancock, Evonne Balcomb and Edward "Ted" Ernest Smith
COMING EVENTS:
Sept 22- Nov 8: Landscapes in motion - Aboriginal Arts Contemporary Narrative' by Lisa Jane Van Dyk
Sept 23-24: Birding NSW Surveys - Company Dam
Sept 23: Grenfell Jockey Club Races
Oct 04: Meals On Wheels Community Luncheon @ Bowling Club $20P/P RSVP Sep 27
Oct 14: CEF Fashion Parade
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
