Lots of fun planned at Grenfell Library

There's lots on at the Grenfell Library for everyone over the next few weeks. Beginning on September 14, the Library will host a Chess Club for Adults on Thursdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm.
The monthly themed craft session is set to return to the Grenfell Library on Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 12pm, with no bookings required.
Activities include bag masks, Finger puppets, Hand painted fish, Paper roll animals and more.
Grenfell kids will also be able to enjoy Catt's Craft these school holidays which is back due to popular demand.
The Catt's Craft session will be held on Tuesday, September 26 from 10am-11:30am.
This session is suitable for children 4-7 yrs old. Just turn up on day, no bookings required.
Parents with other children welcomed, with parents required to supervise their children 5 years and under.
For more information to find out and what's up next at the Grenfell Library head online to https://grenfellpubliclibrary.org.au/ or give the Library a call on 6343 1334.
