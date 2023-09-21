The Grenfell Recordsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Grenfell Jockey Club is set to race again

September 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Jockey Club is set to race again this Saturday with a six race program. Image supplied.
The Grenfell Jockey Club is set to race again this Saturday with a six race program. Image supplied.

The Grenfell Jockey Club is set to race again this Saturday September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.