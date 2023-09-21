The Grenfell Record
Grandparents head back to school

By Sue Tenhave
September 21 2023 - 3:08pm
St Joseph's Primary School Grenfell welcomed many grandparents on Monday morning for Grandparents Day. Image supplied.
What a joy to welcome so many grandparents to St Joseph's Primary School Grenfell on Monday morning for Grandparents Day!

