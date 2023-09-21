Grandparents head back to school

What a joy to welcome so many grandparents to St Joseph's Primary School Grenfell on Monday morning for Grandparents Day!
Thank you, parents, for encouraging the grandparents to join us for this special day.
It was great to have so many members of our community come together in unity and enjoy the beautiful sunshine - we were blessed!
Special thanks to Danielle McFarlane, Chelsea Harveyson and the Year 5/6 students for preparing the thoughtful Prayer Service to commence the program for the day.
We appreciated the chance to reflect on the important role grandparents plan in our lives, the chance to give thanks for these special relationships, and to pray for our grandparents and their continued good health and happiness.
Thank you to all the teachers and the children for hosting our special guests in the classrooms.
e hope that you enjoyed this window into the children's lives at school during your time in the classrooms.
What an incredible array of delicious cakes, slices and treats we enjoyed for morning tea!
Thank you, parents, for your kindness and generosity!
Also, a big thanks to Susie McLelland for coordinating the morning tea and making sure everything ran so smoothly.
Finally, thank you grandparents for your support and especially for all you do to enrich the lives of your grandchildren! Your love and support are a great gift!
