The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Angus Brown from Grenfell says Honda 750 Four is up there with the best

By Jeff McClurg
September 13 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When it comes to retro bikes with a bit more street cred, Angus Brown believes the Honda 750 Four is up there with the best of them. Photo by Jeff McClurg
When it comes to retro bikes with a bit more street cred, Angus Brown believes the Honda 750 Four is up there with the best of them. Photo by Jeff McClurg

Angus Brown from the Central West Car Club based in Parkes has always been a fan of Japanese motorbikes and has previously featured here with his funky little red Suzuki Van Van, but when it comes to retro bikes with a bit more street cred, the Honda 750 Four is up there with the best of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.