Weddin Whispers: Ailsa celebrates 100 years

Ailsa Jones turns 100:
Ailsa Jones celebrated her 100th Birthday on 10th August with an afternoon tea at the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Service.
Ailsa was born in Young and grew up on a farm near Greenethorpe with her 3 siblings.
Ailsa trained as a nurse and then mid-wife at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney. She then nursed in Sydney, Melbourne and Boorowa before coming on the staff at Grenfell District Hospital.
In 1952 Ailsa married Austin Jones and together they raised their 3 daughters Jennifer, Colleen and Rose at "Wattle Villa" on the Goolagong Rd. They retired from the farm in 1978 and moved into Grenfell. Austin passed away in 1993, and Ailsa moved into the MPS in 2017.
Her daughters celebrated this wonderful milestone with her, along with her 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Among the many good wishes came congratulatory messages from the King, Prime Minister and Premier.
NAIDOC DAY: 2022 was the first ever NAIDOC for Grenfell/Weddin Shire. It was created due to the need for sharing of culture and country, to encourage the union of the history and the future and an understanding and respect for all.
NAIDOC will be celebrated in Grenfell on Friday September 22 at Taylor Park from 10am starting with the Welcome to Country and a Smoking Ceremony.
This year's National NAIDOC theme is 'For Our Elders'. Across every generation, our Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in our communities and families.
Aunty Julie Ferguson and Julie Gilmore have been visiting all the schools in the shire, talking with the students and encouraging them to participate in the day.
Weddin Shire Primary Schools (6 in all!) will have an Art Exhibition as well as school choirs singing in language which will commence at 11am followed by the Wagambirra Dance Group from Cowra High School around 11.30am. There will be art and craft workshops, Artefacts display and a native plant display from Land Care and Weddin Native Nursery. Everyone is invited to come along and try the menu of Kangaroo, Emu and Crocodile tastings along with a sausage sizzle.
An 'elders' tent for all aged people in the shire catered for by Ollie's Country Kitchen using bush tucker herbs will be on site at the park.
This wonderful event is sponsored by Weddin Shire Council, Mawhood's IGA, Mick's Local Bakery, the Grenfell Lions Club and Cowra Neighbourhood Centre.
RED CROSS: The Grenfell Branch of Red Cross Australia will be hosting a zone meeting on Friday September 22 from 10am -1.30pm at the Bowling Club.
Everyone is invited to come along where they will have two wonderful guest speakers in attendance.
A luncheon will be served at $15 per person, but you must RSVP to with Pip Wood (0458 508 409) or Beth Taylor (0428 434 134) by September 19.
FUN AT THE DOG PARK: It is wonderful to see that the fantastic Grenfell Dog Park is utilised daily by many residents and their fur babies big and small. Not only do the dogs go for exercise but learn to mix and play and respect each other. Through the Facebook page contact is made to let their owners know who and when they are attending.
CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES: From all accounts, a highly successful day at the Sheep Races. Family, food and fun was the order of the day. An extremely popular event was the lolly drop from the plane as it flew overhead.
I am not sure who won the RAM'S Cox Plate, but contenders were InfLAMBable, Woolly Bully, Fuzzy McFuzzy, Bo Peep, Lanolin Lindy, Forkewe, Rammit Where? BBQ Dinner and Caragabal Craker.
Congratulations to Coopers Farm Gear Caragabal for another successful event.
CHRISTIAN BOOKSHOP: The Bookshop meeting will be held in the Uniting Church Hall on Saturday September 16 at 10am. Parishioners from all churches are invited to attend.
Items for the agenda may be put on the notice board at the bookshop or you may phone Jan Wallace on 0427317902.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Sept 7: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 10,17, 5, 1, 15, & 7. There were two five number winner who will receive $21 each and no jackpot winners. Jackpot now $6220 and five number jackpot is $36. Drawn tomorrow night at the Bowling Club.
The Grenfell Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm
Lions collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
COMING EVENTS:
Sept 19: FOGLs (Friends of Grenfell Library) AGM @ Library 1.30pm
Sept 22: Grenfell NAIDOC Day Taylor Park
Sept 23: Grenfell Jockey Club Races
Oct 14: CEF Fashion Parade
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
